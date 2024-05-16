Idukki's summer charmers- Vagamon Adventure park records 1.2 lakh turnout, 85,000 visit Mottakkunnu in April

Idukki: This summer, the Adventure park in Vagamon outnumbered all other tourist spots in Idukki in terms of visitors. Nearly 3.5 lakh visitors flocked to nine major tourist destinations in Idukki in April and Adventure park alone recorded 1.2 lakh visitors; thanks to the presence of Glass bridge.

Barely a year after the inauguration, the Glass Bridge at Vagamon has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Idukki this summer. The authorities record a daily footfall of 1200 to 1300. As it is summer vacation, more people come from other districts to see the glass bridge. The bridge was inaugurated in September 2023.

Between September 2023 and till the first week of May, 181472 people visited Glass Bridge. There is a new flower garden in Adventure Park and it is open till 9 pm. A musical fountain show is also held here at 7 pm and 8 pm. An amount of Rs 100 per person is charged to enter the garden. Apart from this, Adventure Park has many attractions. Many attractions like Sky cycling, Sky roller, 360 degree cycle, trampoline, Rocket ejector, Zip line, freefalling, Giant Swing, Kids car, Kids boating are on offer here.

Separate tickets should be purchased for all these rides. DTPC Idukki Secretary Jitheesh Jose said that all facilities including car parking facilities have been provided here for those arriving by vehicles. Other places in Idukki like Mattupetti, Ramakkalmedu, SN Puram, Pancalimedu, Botanical Garden have also recorded a decent turnout this summer. Nearly 85,000 people visited Mottakunnu in April. The Tourism Department and DTPC are expecting more visitors in the coming days.