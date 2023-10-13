Malayalam
Health dept job fraud: Can make Haridasan a witness, file separate case, advices legal counsel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2023 02:08 PM IST
haridasan
Haridasan. File Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: The police team investigating the health department job fraud has received legal advice that Haridasan be made a witness in the case. Since Haridasan had his money stolen from him, he need not be charged as an accused, the legal counsel said. However, a separate case could be filed against Haridasan for falsely alleging that he paid money to the health minister's personal staff.

The police will take a final decision after completing the interrogation. Cantonment police questioned Akhil Sajeev, the first accused, and Basith, another accused, on Friday. Akhil Sajeev, who was arrested in a financial fraud case, was taken into custody and brought to the capital from Pathanamthitta. Basith is already in police custody.

Meanwhile, the court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of Lenin Raj, the second accused in the case, on Monday. The hearing was postponed as the court considering the bail application was on vacation. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Three) will pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of Rayees, another accused, on Friday.

Haridasan's revelation that he bribed the minister's personal staff to acquire a job had become controversial. However, Haridasan later testified that he did not pay any money to the personal staff. Police are investigating whether there is any conspiracy in the case.

