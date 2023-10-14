14 including students hospitalised due to food poisoning at Kozhikode school

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 05:13 PM IST
Kozhikode: A total of 14 people including class 4 students and two adults were hospitalised due to food poisoning at Valayam here on Saturday. These students of Poovam Vayal Lower Primary School complained of symptoms like stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting hours after having food at the school on Friday.

At first, the sick children were rushed to Valayam Community Health Centre. Later, they were shifted to Vatakara district Hospital. Two adults including a bus driver also suffered similar health issues after having lunch at the school. All patients are under observation at Vatakara district hospital.

Sources close to the school reported that the food served to these children was not prepared at the school. The Class 4 students had organised a food fest at their class and brought different items from their homes. Among these students, over 12 were fell ill and hospitalised.

The health department has launched a probe into the incident. 

