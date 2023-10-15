TVM flood: 21 relief camps opened, 17 houses damaged; holiday for edu institutions on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: As the rain showed no signs of receding from a flood-hit Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, authorities opened 21 relief camps in the district and shifted 875 people to safety. As per reports, six houses were completely destroyed and 11 houses suffered partial damage due to incessant rain. District Collector Geromic George declared a holiday on Monday for all educational institutions. The order is applicable for professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas as well.

Additional camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. There are 580 people in 16 camps in the taluk. Around 249 people were relocated to four camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk and 46 to one camp in Varkala taluk. There are three camps in Kadakampally village of Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Thirty-six people have been shifted to the camps in Vettucaud St Mary's Convent LPS, Karikakkom GHS and Veli Youth Hostel.

In Pattom village, 56 people were moved to the Kedaram Line NSS Auditorium, 260 to a temporary camp in Thekkummoodu, and 26 to the Kunnukuzhi Government LPS. In Attipra village, 10 people were shifted to Kattil LPS and 38 were moved to Poundukadavu Mosque. In Kalliyur village, 40 people from 18 families have been relocated to Poonkulam school and another 40 to Vellayani MNLPS.

In Thiruvallam village, six people have been moved to Pachalloor Government LPS. In Pallipram village, 46 people from 14 families were shifted to Alummoodu LPS. In Veyiloor village, 22 people have been moved to the Panchayat Indoor Stadium.

In Attingal village, under Chirayinkeezhu taluk, 15 people from four families have been moved to Mullassery LPS. Kizhuvilam village has 28 people from six families in Puravoor SVUPS. There are six people from two families in Padanilam LPS. Around 41 families were moved to Sharkara UPS in Chirayinkeezhu village. Edava village in Varkala taluk saw 46 people from nine families being moved to Venkulam Government LPS.

Residents of Kunnukuzhi and Pattam wards in a relief camp opened at the Kunnukuzhi Govt School. Photo: Sreelakshmy Sivadas/Manorama

The Technopark area and Gayathri Building area were flooded. The Thettiyar river near Phase-3 of Technopark has overflown. An orange alert has been sounded for Karamana. Power supply to more than 16 transformers in sections like Pettah, Kazhakoottam, Kesavadasapuram and Ulloor have been disconnected.

Due to continuous rain, the shutters of Peppara Dam were raised by 80 cm. Residents there have been alerted to exercise extra caution. Considering the emergency situation, the district collector directed all revenue officials to work round-the-clock. Tahsildars have been instructed to provide necessary assistance and coordinate relief operations in rain-affected areas. The collector said the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and will work round-the-clock.

Operation of substation at Kazhakoottam disrupted

Water began to enter the 110kv substation in Kazhakottam from the Thettiyar River. As part of safety measures, 11kv feeders to Kuzhivila, University and Oceanus have been switched off. Power supply has been disrupted in some areas under Kazhakoottam, Kulathur and Sreekariyam sections. Attempts are being made to supply power to these sections by other means.

The 110kv substation in Kazhakoottam is in a flooded situation. Photo: Special Arrangement

If the situation does not subside soon, the operation of the entire substation will have to be halted. In such a situation, the power supply will be completely or partially disrupted in areas like Kazhakoottam, Kariyavattam, Pangapara, Sreekariyam etc.

Taluk Control Room Numbers

Thiruvananthapuram Taluk

0471 2462006

9497711282

Neyyattinkara Taluk

0471 2222227

9497711283

Kattakkada Taluk

0471 2291414

9497711284

Nedumangad Taluk

0472 2802424

9497711285

Varkala Taluk

0470 2613222

9497711286

Chirayinkeezhu Taluk

0470 2622406

9497711284