Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy downpour likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2023 05:43 PM IST
Representational Image. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Kerala till September 25 in view of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Seven districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Thursday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

IMD has also cautioned the public against lightning as the state is likely to witness rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speed reaching upto 40 kmph.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yellow alert in districts
Sept 21 -Thiruvananthpuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki 
Sept 22 – Malappuram, Kannur

High tide warning 

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a high tide warning for the Kerala coast on Friday. As per the alert, there are chances for high tidal waves from 0.4 to 1.5 metres till 5.30 pm on Friday.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.