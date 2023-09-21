Heavy downpour likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Kerala till September 25 in view of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Seven districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Thursday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.



IMD has also cautioned the public against lightning as the state is likely to witness rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speed reaching upto 40 kmph.

Yellow alert in districts

Sept 21 -Thiruvananthpuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

Sept 22 – Malappuram, Kannur

High tide warning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a high tide warning for the Kerala coast on Friday. As per the alert, there are chances for high tidal waves from 0.4 to 1.5 metres till 5.30 pm on Friday.