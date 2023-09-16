Malayalam
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 02:55 PM IST
kerala rain
The state has been receiving heavy downpour for the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain will continue to lash isolated places across Kerala till September 20. A yellow alert has been sounded in seven districts- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday.

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

As per the alert issued at 1 pm on Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning and winds gusting to 40 km per hour by 3 pm.

Yellow alert in districts
September 16 : Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

September 17 : Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

The state has been receiving heavy downpour for the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. 

