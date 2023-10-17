Actor Kundara Johny dies at 71

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2023 11:10 PM IST
Kundara Johny. File Photo: Manorama

Kollam: Actor Johny Joseph, popularly known by his stage name Kundara Johny, passed away from a heart attack at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 71.

He rose to fame playing the villain and the henchman of the antagonist in several Malayalam films. Johny has acted in over 100 films, his last release being the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Meppadiyan' (2022).

Kundara Johny's first film was 'Nithya Vasantham' (1979), in which a 23-year-old Johny played a 55-year-old character. His filmography includes movies like 'Godfather' (1991), 'Inspector Balram' (1991), 'Aavanazhi' (1986), 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986), 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' (1988), 'Kireedom' (1989), 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), 'Samooham' (1993), 'Chenkol' (1993), 'Aaraam Thampuran' (1997), and 'Varnapakittu' (1997), among many others.
He is survived by his wife Stella, who is a professor at a college in Kollam.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout