Opposition pressure forces LDF-ruled Thrissur Corp to overturn residential property tax increase

Thrissur: The LDF-ruled Thrissur Corporation council overturned its decision to increase the tax for residential properties following stiff protest from opposition councillors on Thursday.

The Finance Standing Committee chaired by Deputy Mayor and a senior LDF member, ML Rosy, had recommended increasing the tax from Rs 15 to Rs 18 per square metre.

As soon as the discussion started, opposition councillors led by their leader Rajan J Pallan began their protest in the centre of the hall forcing the LDF to give in.

“The residents of the city are already burdened with exorbitant expenses thanks to the policies of the state and central governments,” Rajan J Pallan told Onmanorama. “We were ready to go to any extent to ensure that the tax increase was not implemented at least in Thrissur Corporation. It is indeed a victory of the opposition.”

Clean Kerala payment also sent back

Similarly, a bill of Rs 45,50,900 to be paid to the Clean Kerala Company for the removal of garbage from Sakthan Bus Stand was sent back by the Council on Thursday after strong protest led by the Opposition.

Pallan alleged corruption in lakhs of rupees in connection with garbage disposal. At the council he said that the Thrissur Corporation incurred a loss of Rs 19 lakhs by hiring 100 temporary workers to sort the waste while there was a clear condition that the waste in Sakthan Bus Stand would be sorted by employees coming under the responsibility of the Clean Kerala Company.

Replying to the allegations, Mayor MK Varghese admitted that the points raised by the opposition leader were valid. He informed the council that the bill given to Clean Kerala Company would be re-examined and the amount will be negotiated. Development Standing Committee Chairman Varghese Kandamkulathi also assured the same.

Councillors John Daniel, K Ramanathan, Lalee James, Jayaprakash Poovathinkal, Vinesh Tayyal, Mukesh Kulaparampil, Ansi Jacob, Sindhu Anto Chakola and Leela teacher spoke.