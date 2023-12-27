Malayalam
Thrissur Corp services to go fully online from January 1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Thrissur Corporation Mayor M K Varghese. File Photo/ Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: All services from the Thrissur Corporation will be available digitally from January 1, removing the need for in-person visits. The project will be facilitated through the K-Smart software, developed by Information Kerala Mission (IKM).

“The services go completely online, eliminating the necessity for in-person visits", said Thrissur Corporation Mayor M K Varghese. 

According to Varghese, the facility will enable accountability and transparency to the Corporation’s services. It will constitute a swift and corruption-free system for the public aid and "we expect the public to make full use of the facility,” he added.

As part of the initiation process of the project, the Corporation services including birth-death-marriage registration, property tax, building permit, public grievances redressal, trade licenses, and other applications and bills will be disrupted for five days. Services will resume from January 1.

