Kannur: The Kannur Airport Customs seized gold worth Rs 46 lakh from a passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah in an Air India Express flight on Saturday.

Hamza Ashiq, a native of Kasaragod, had hidden the gold, weighing 753 grams, in the rectum. The gold in a paste form was found inside three capsules. The seizure was based on a tip off received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).