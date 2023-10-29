Nearly 10kg gold seized at Kannur Airport in October

Kannur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have seized at least 9.25 kilogram gold worth Rs 5.67 crore this month at the Kannur Airport.

The tally includes nine seizures from arriving passengers, including 996 grams found in the possession of Abdul Rishad, who arrived from Riyadh Friday night.

The gold seized from the Kozhikode native, who arrived in an Air India Express flight, is worth Rs 61 lakh said the authorities. The DRI had acted on a tip-off and seized capsules containing gold paste hidden in the rectum.