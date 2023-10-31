Village officer booked for accepting bribe of Rs 1,000 in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2023 09:37 AM IST Updated: October 31, 2023 09:51 AM IST

Malappuram: Vigilance on Monday arrested Vazhikadavu village officer in Malappuram district alleging bribery. According to Vigilance the accused received a bribe of RS 1,000 from Kunnummalpotti native N C Biju.
Bribery was confirmed after they conducted the Phenolphthalein test on the money recovered from his office concealed in between the files.

N C Biju has approached the village officer Mohammed Semir, a Kalikavu native, for the possession certificate to submit to the forest department to obtain permission to cut trees from his compound.  Semir delayed the permission for a week and asked repeatedly to pay him through a UPI transaction.  The Village officer asked Biju to come on Monday with Rs 1,000 to get the papers ready.  

A team of Vigilance under Inspector P Jyothindrakumar arrested him soon after he received the money.  The vigilance has also found Rs 1,500 accountant money from the village officer.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout