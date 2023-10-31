Malappuram: Vigilance on Monday arrested Vazhikadavu village officer in Malappuram district alleging bribery. According to Vigilance the accused received a bribe of RS 1,000 from Kunnummalpotti native N C Biju.

Bribery was confirmed after they conducted the Phenolphthalein test on the money recovered from his office concealed in between the files.

N C Biju has approached the village officer Mohammed Semir, a Kalikavu native, for the possession certificate to submit to the forest department to obtain permission to cut trees from his compound. Semir delayed the permission for a week and asked repeatedly to pay him through a UPI transaction. The Village officer asked Biju to come on Monday with Rs 1,000 to get the papers ready.



A team of Vigilance under Inspector P Jyothindrakumar arrested him soon after he received the money. The vigilance has also found Rs 1,500 accountant money from the village officer.

