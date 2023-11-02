Police seize gold worth Rs 49 lakh from passenger at Kannur airport

Kannur: Police seized gold worth Rs 49 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Kannur International Airport on Thursday. The accused – Mustafa (33) of Salamath Mansil House, Chapparapadavu, was found carrying 832.4 grams of gold.

The accused, who arrived from Sharjah in the morning, concealed the gold in paste form inside three capsules and hid it in his rectum.

The gold was not detected during baggage screening. However, police decided to stop Mustafa who had reached outside the airport by then on suspicion. The Airport police have registered a case in the incident.