Man booked for opening fire at police who came to arrest his son in Kannur

Kannur: A man was arrested for opening fire at a police team which came to nab his son, an accused in many criminal cases at Chirakkal under the limit of Valapattanam police station in Kannur. The police said no one was injured in the incident.

City police commissioner Ajith Kumar said Babu Ommen Thomas opened fire suddenly after police reached his residence to arrest his son, Roshan. "We suspect that Roshan might have escaped from the spot during the scuffle", added the officer.

The police also seized three guns and mobile phones from their residence in Chirakkal.

Roshan is wanted in a case related to an attack on a Tamil Nadu native. He is also accused in five criminal cases registered at various stations in the district.

Roshan's family alleged the police attacked the house with the support of a criminal gang damaging vehicles and windows. They said the accused only opened fire in a counter-attack not knowing it was Police.

Speaking to the media, the City police commissioner said the family's allegations will be investigated if a formal complaint is received.

The local residents who witnessed the incidents claimed that the damage to the house and vehicles happened only after the police team left the spot.