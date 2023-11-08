Malayalam
Idukki man arrested for keeping country-made gun for 7 years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2023 11:12 PM IST
Karakkunnel George (left) and the country-made weapon that was seized from his house at Mulakuvalli in Idukki on Wednesday. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: The Idukki Police seized an illegal country-made gun and ammunition from a 65-year-old man's house at Mulakuvalli on Wednesday.

The accused, Karakkunnel George, was arrested for keeping the gun without a license. A police team led by Idukki SI Tony J Mattom recorded the arrest.

The accused was slapped with charges under relevant sections of the Arms and Explosives Act. He was presented before the Painavu Judicial First Class Magistrate and remanded.

“We got information that George has been illegally keeping this gun for the past seven years. Earlier, the gun was with his friend, but after that man's death, George took possession of the weapon. Even after repeated questioning, he has not revealed whether he used the gun to hunt wild animals,” said Idukki SHO Satheesh Kumar S.

