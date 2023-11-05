Brawl breaks out at Manaveeyam Veedhi in TVM; one person in custody

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth was taken into custody in connection with a brawl that broke out at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 am on Sunday. Museum police arrested Karamana native Shiva in the incident.

The untoward incident happened following an argument over dancing. In a video clip, which has since become viral on social media, a youth can be seen being beaten to the ground before the attacker continues to dance.

Meanwhile, Museum police submitted a report to the City Commissioner demanding a curb on cultural events in Manaveeyam Veedhi. They have suggested that no programmes be allowed to be held in the area after midnight, make registration mandatory for participants of an event, ban loudspeakers after midnight, and permit only one cultural programme to be held at a time. The report also stated that the current situation would pose a security problem.