Seven more court staff test positive for Zika virus in Kannur

Kannur: Seven more staff of the local courts functioning in the district court complex at Thalassery here tested positive for Zika Virus on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to eight.

With the fresh cases, the health department has issued high vigil and launched an intensive drive to eradicate mosquitoes in the region. A judicial staff tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Health Minister Veena George said authorities are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. "Pregnant women in the region are under special observation of the health department. Both government and private health institutions were alerted against the virus transmission," she added.

A medical team will continue its camp at the court complex on Monday. Three courts in the district court complex had remained closed for two days, after employees, lawyers, and judges complained of headache, sore eyes, joint pain, and red eyes.

These complaints prompted the health department to conduct a medical camp, where 23 samples were collected, of which eight were found to be infected with the virus. Tests conducted at the laboratory of the National Virology Institute (NIV) in Alappuzha confirmed the virus’ presence. Zika virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes Aegypte mosquito, has raised serious concern in the region.