Congress cannot win any seat on its own, but Muslim League can: EP Jayarajan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) seems to be determined to woo the Indian Union Muslim League, a key constituent in the UDF, to the Left front.

In a move to appease the party, LDF convener EP Jayarajan said on Friday that while the Congress cannot win any constituency alone, the Muslim League had strong seats by its own merit.

He also slammed the Congress party for banning IUML national general secreatry P K Kunhalikutty from participating in the M V Raghavan commemoration meet in Kannur.

"Kunhalikutty maintained close ties with Raghavan. When the latter's son Nikesh invited him for the meet, Kunhalikutty agreed. But the Congress was insecure and uncomfortable. It does not trust the League," he said.

Jayarajan added that the CPM had no weakness. "We moved from 91 to 99 seats. The people of Kerala wish to maintain this government. In is only natural that the Muslim League also wishes the same," he said.

He also criticised the Congress stance in the Israel-Palestine issue. "When Aryadan Shoukath held a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram, the Congress opposed it. The Congress stance has generated a dissent within the IUML," he said.

EP Jayarajan also said that the LDF government is trying to resolve the financial difficulties of the state. He expressed hope that Keralaleeyam would help in bringing more foreign investment to the state.