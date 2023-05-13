Kerala leaders welcome public verdict in Karnataka, say anti-BJP sentiment grows in South India

Thiruvananthapuram: When Congress started to celebrate its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, political parties including CPM welcomed the public verdict and expressed hope to overthrow BJP from South India. CPM state secretary MV Govindan, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the Karnataka assembly results and said it was an indication of public sentiment against BJP's alleged divisive and communal politics.

The Congress has established a clear lead by winning 62 seats and was ahead in 73, as per the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

Not a comeback of Congress, says MV Govindan

CPM state secretary MV Govindan stated that southern India has been freed from BJP. But he added that Karnataka election results did not indicate a comeback of Congress as one of its major power centres was Gujarat where the BJP has a huge majority.

"So, it cannot be said it is a comeback for them. Congress on its own cannot free India of BJP. Even they do not lay claim to that. We need to treat every state as a unit and consolidate the anti-BJP votes there and defeat them there. That is what worked in Karnataka," he contended. He pointed out that in Karnataka the people have spoken out against the alleged communal politics of the BJP.

"It is an indication of the anti-centre and anti-communalism sentiments of the people."

Historical win for Congress: Chennithala

Reacting to Govindan's comments, Chennithala said that CPM always wants BJP to win. He said that the Left party had one seat in Karnataka which too they have lost.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the trends indicate a huge and historical win for the party and the results would also work as an impetus for it in the 2024 general assembly elections. He said the trends indicate the public verdict and their sentiments towards an allegedly corrupt BJP government there. It also showed the public acceptance of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he pointed out."Rahul Gandhi is the leader who can oppose Narendra Modi. This is proof of that. This is the first step towards unifying all secular forces to form a secular government at the Centre," Chennithala said.

IUML Kerala state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and the party's national general secretary and MLA P K Kunhalikutty too spoke along similar lines. Both Chennithala and the IUML leaders said that with what happened in Karnataka, BJP is no longer in power in south India.

(With PTI inputs)