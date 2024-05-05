No power for hours: Residents of Alappuzha's Punnapra stage sit-in protest at KSEB office

Alappuzha: A power failure that lasted for hours combined with unbearable heat in the night saw the people of Punnapra here staging a sit-in protest at the local KSEB office in the wee hours of Sunday. The protesters alleged that officials failed to respond even after repeated pleas throughout the night. Around 50 people, including women and elderly, joined the sit-in protest.

Coastal Alappuzha has been in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures hitting 38 degrees Celsius regularly. Contrary to other places, heat during nighttime in these areas increases due to the intense humidity.

However, with the state witnessing new power consumption records daily, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been warning of impending load-shedding unless there is a fall in the night consumption of electricity. While officials blame the rise in the use of air conditioners and charging of EVs for the rapid surge in power consumption, residents of coastal Punnapra do not possess such power-guzzling electronic equipment in their homes.

While KSEB says it is forced to purchase electricity from sources outside the state at a high cost to meet the ever-increasing power demand, it is notable the Board is making no effort to revive the 350 MW Kayamkulam Thermal power plant. The plant was shut down in 2021 after KSEB deemed the cost of electricity that was generated there, Rs 15 per unit, too high to entertain. This is when KSEB presently spends above Rs 16 per unit on buying power from outside during peak hours.