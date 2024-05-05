Malayalam
Thief on the run nabbed after a year in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 11:10 PM IST Updated: May 05, 2024 11:13 PM IST
Sinaj. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A serial thief and an accused in several cases registered in the district as well as different parts of the state was nabbed on Sunday after being on the run for a year. The accused is Sinaj (50) of Arifa Manzil, Lajnath Ward, Alappuzha.

Sinaj has been involved in several cases of mobile phone theft and stealing valuables from cars after smashing the window glass. Sinaj was caught from Enchakkal in Thiruvananthapuram by a special team constituted by Alappuzha Town DySP T B Vijayan.

Sinaj was arrested under a case registered at Alappuzha North police station. He has been booked for offences in various police stations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kottayam, in addition to Alappuzha.

The team that caught Sinaj comprised North SHO Sumesh Sudhakaran, SIs Sebastian Chacko, T D Nevin and Mohan Kumar, SCPO Vipin Das, and CPO R Shyam.

