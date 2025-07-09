Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s former secretary, Vedika Prakash Shetty, has been arrested by Juhu Police in connection with a ₹77 lakh fraud case. The arrest comes nearly five months after Alia’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, filed a complaint alleging financial irregularities.



According to Mumbai Police, Shetty was accused of forging Alia’s signature and siphoning off ₹76.9 lakh over a span of two years, during which she managed the actor’s finances and schedule. The alleged fraud occurred between 2022 and 2024, while Shetty was employed as Bhatt’s secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the complaint was registered, Shetty reportedly went into hiding and was eventually traced to Bengaluru. She was brought to Mumbai and produced before a local court, which remanded her in police custody until July 10. The case has been registered under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Alia Bhatt has not issued a statement regarding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the actor is currently filming Alpha, in which she plays a spy alongside Sharvari. On a personal note, Alia recently shared her excitement on Instagram over the first look of her husband Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in the much-anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The teaser, released on July 3, features Ranbir, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the film set to release in two parts-Part 1 during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

(With IANS inputs.)