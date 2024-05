Kozhikode: The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian boat off the coast of Koyilandy here on Sunday. Six fishermen, who are natives of Kanyakumari, were taken into custody from the boat.



As per reports, the boat ran out of fuel and became stuck on the shore of Koyilandy. The fishermen are part of a group that went fishing in Iran.

As per reports, they were escaping from Iran after not being paid their salary.