Veteran actor Indrans, long celebrated as the comedy king of Malayalam cinema, has carved a niche for himself with his unique comedic timing and distinctive lean physique. Over the years, he has gradually moved away from conventional comic roles, impressing audiences with powerful performances as a character actor — a transition that has earned him renewed acclaim and admiration.

Recently, the beloved actor made headlines when he revealed a long-cherished acting wish during a public event. When asked by fans which iconic character he would have loved to portray, Indrans responded with a smile: “The role of Prabhas in ‘Baahubali’.” The unexpected and endearing answer quickly caught fire on social media, sparking a wave of appreciation and playful engagement from fans.

Inspired by his remark, Instagram creator Akhil Vinayak used artificial intelligence to bring this dream to life. Through digital wizardry, Indrans was transformed into a striking version of ‘Baahubali,’ complete with the regal look and warrior aura associated with the character played by Prabhas in the blockbuster film.

The AI-generated video went viral, prompting an outpouring of enthusiastic responses from fans. Social media was abuzz with creative takes and affectionate nicknames, with many dubbing him “Amarendra Indrabali” — a clever blend of Indrans’ name with the character Amarendra Baahubali. Others praised the initiative, saying, “When elders express a wish, it’s only right that we make it come true,” and lovingly referred to him as “Indrubali.”