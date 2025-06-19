The burning Singapore-flagged vessel Wan Hai 503 that had drifted dangerously close to Kochi by around June 12 has now been pulled back to a safer distance. Now the plan is to find a 'port of refuge' for the ship. Top sources said contingency discussions were progressing, with Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, UAE, under primary consideration.

Finding a port of refuge, a place where a ship in distress can seek shelter to stabilise its condition, depends on complete fire suppression, structural integrity assessments, and regulatory permissions. Alternatives in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Qatar are also under review.

The mid ocean crisis was caused by a container explosion 44 nautical miles off the coast of Azhikkal, Kannur, on June 9.

The fire had engulfed the entire ship and 18 of the crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard. The ship that was some 44 nautical miles off the coast of Vadakara on June 9, the day it burst into flames, was found 38 nautical miles off the Kochi coast by June 12 night. After two unsuccessful attempts, the ship was finally towed by a private tug vessel Offshore warrior.

On the night of June 17, Tuesday, Wan Hai 503 was positioned approximately 68.5 nautical miles (nearly 127 kms) off the Kerala coast. Problem is, the damaged ship is still held back from the coast by the two line of a lone tug (Offshore Warrior).

The weather in the area has not calmed either. Refuelling Offshore Warrior was unsuccessful owing to adverse weather. The Indian Coastguard is hoping to find a second tug to lay the second towline.

"Weather at the site remains adverse, with westerly winds between 29–34 knots, gusting up to 39 knots, intermittent heavy rainfall, and periods of zero visibility, all of which are significantly impeding firefighting and boarding operations," said the latest situation report put out by the State Disaster Management Authority.

Nonetheless, the condition of the fire onboard shows "incremental improvement". "The firefighting operation has achieved partial containment, with a noticeable reduction in visible flames and smoke intensity across most zones. Persistent smoke at multiple frames (particularly 113 and 37–39) and the history of internal flare-ups require sustained firefighting pressure, especially under continuing adverse weather," the situation report said.

Firefighting and boundary cooling efforts continue in rotation with the support of four actively engaged tugs: Boka Winger, Garnet, Saksham, and ETV Water Lily, each targeting identified risk zones across the vessel, with emphasis on the midship and forward areas. The operational plan involves continuation of this rotation, ensuring uninterrupted cooling and containment.