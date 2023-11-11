Assam couple held for killing their 10-day-old child

Perumbavoor: Police arrested live-in partners from Assam for murdering their 10-day-old daughter and dumping the body near a river at Mudikkal here. The accused are Maksidul Islam and Mushida Khathoon. Perumbavoor police arrested the duo from Assam.



The body of the child was recovered from a plastic bag in an abandoned area near a river at Mudikkal here on October 8. According to police, the accused who was in a live-in relationship suffocated the child to death as they were not ready to become parents. After killing the infant, they packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it near the river, said the police.

A probe into the women who were pregnant in the area led the police to the Assam woman, an employee at a plywood factory. But police failed to nab Mushida as she had managed to flee to Assam with Makzidul soon after the crime. The police traced the duo after intensifying the investigation.

It is learnt that the duo reached Kerala after getting divorced from their partners. The duo was reportedly in a live-in relationship for a long time in Kerala. Police sources revealed that the man and woman hatched the conspiracy to kill their child after quarrelling with each other over the pregnancy.

At the same time, there is a sharp increase in criminal cases involving migrant workers in the state. Last week, three migrant workers employed at a timber mill in Perumbavoor were allegedly killed by their roommate from Assam.