Kalamassery blasts: Kerala govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday decided to grant a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the five people who were killed in the Kalamassery blasts. A decision regarding this was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday.



The ex graita will be released from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The government will also bear the medical expense of the injured who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Malayattor native Sali Pradeep, her daughter Libina, Kalamassery resident Molly Joy, Kumari Pushpan from Thodupuzha and Leyona Paulose from Ernakulam's Iringol were killed in the multiple blasts.

Presently, 17 people who were injured in the blasts are undergoing treatment in various hospitals here, the bulletin by a medical board constituted to treat those who were wounded in the incident said. Of them eight are in ICU with one in critical condition and the remaining nine in wards, it said. The blasts occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery on October 29. Nearly 50 people were injured in the blasts.

A few hours after the incident, a man -- Dominic Martin -- claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts. The police later recorded his arrest. In addition to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have also been invoked against Martin.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team will produce the accused before Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday. He was sent to 10-day police custody on October 6 for further probe and evidence collection in the case.

(with PTI inputs)