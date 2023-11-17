Husband in custody over death of 55-year-old woman in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Pulpalli Police here has taken into custody 60-year-old Babu, a native of APJ Nagar, Sasimala, in connection with the mysterious death of his wife, Ammini, 55.

The police noticed marks of beatings on the body of Ammini, who was found dead in the wee hours on Friday. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Babu reportedly called his son Biju over the phone around 2.30 am informing him that Ammini was not well and should be taken to a hospital. On reaching the house, Biju found his mother dead, the police said.

According to reports, the neighbours heard the couple quarrel at night, but did not interfrere. They said Babu used to arrive drunk every day.

A police team led by Inspector A Ananthakrishnan and sub-inspector CR Manoj conducted the inquest. Ananthakrishnan told Onmanorama that they suspect Ammini was killed following a brawl, which allegedly caused the injuries on her body. The post-mortem report is awaited.