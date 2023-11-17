Kalamassery blasts: Death toll climbs to 6 as youth succumbs to burns

Kochi: The death toll in the multiple blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery here touched six after one more person who was undergoing treatment died at a private hospital here on Friday. The deceased is Malayattoor native Praveen (26), brother of the 12-year-old girl Libina, who breathed her last on October 30.

He was in critical condition at Aster Medicity in Kochi, said sources. His mother, Saly Pradeep (45), died on November 11 after suffering above 50 percent burns in the blast. The 12-year-old girl was laid to rest on November 4, nearly five days after her death. Libina, Saly, and brothers Praveen and Rahul were present at the convention from its beginning on October 27. Their father, Pradeep, who is a cook, could not attend the convention as he was busy with his work.

Libna and her family pose for a photo during the convention in Kalamassery (left), Ernakulam Govt. Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan pays tribute to Libna on Saturday (right). Photo: Special arrangement

The four of them had taken a photo together on the morning of October 29, the day of the blast. Saly and her daughter were seated near the place where the explosion took place. Rahul is also undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery who was undergoing treatment after sustaining 80 percent burns, died on November 6 at Ernakulam Medical Center. Other deceased are Leyona Paulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53) and Libina (12). Leyona Paulose, a native of Iringol in Perumbavoor, was found charred to death inside the hall. Kumari, Libina, and Molly died while undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Over 50 people were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, near this port city of Kerala. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts. The police later recorded his arrest. It is learned that Dominic detonated the explosives set inside the hall where the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses was underway using these remotes.