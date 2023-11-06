Kalamassery blasts: Woman under treatment dies; toll climbs to 4

Kochi: One more person, who was undergoing treatment after suffering 80 percent burns in the Kalamassery blast, died on Monday morning. The deceased is Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery. The death was confirmed at 5am on Monday. She was undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical Center.

With this, the death toll following the incident rose to 4. Other deceased are Leyona Paulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53) and Libina (12). Multiple blasts took place at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery, where the followers of the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting on October 29.

A few hours after the incident, Dominic Martin, who claimed to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts. Police have recovered some visuals from his phone to prove the charges. Martin reportedly placed the explosives in six places inside the hall with the aim of killing the participants of the Jehovah's Witnesses convention. He claimed that he vowed to end the Jehovah's Witnesses group as its ideology was dangerous for the country.