Body of Kozhikode man to be exhumed for postmortem on father's complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 19, 2023 04:35 PM IST
Pulikkayil Thomas. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Areacode police have decided to exhume the body of a 36-year-old after his father filed a complaint seeking a postmortem alleging suspicion over his death. The deceased – Pulikkayil Thomas alias Thomman, of Panampilavil, near Thottumukkam – will be exhumed and the autopsy will be held at the cemetery of Panampilavu St Mary's Church.

According to the complaint, Thomas died on November 4. It was after his funeral that his parents found out he had been attacked by his friends and sustained serious injuries. When they approached his friends, they allegedly gave contradictory statements. This made them suspicious and pushed them to file a complaint.

Thomas was a tipper lorry driver. Before his death, he complained of severe shoulder pain and consulted a doctor, who asked him to take an X-ray scan. In the report, a fracture on the shoulder was detected. He was planning to consult an orthodontist for further treatment.

