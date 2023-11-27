New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Malayali boy was forcibly dragged into a laboratory by its employee for a blood test. The young lab employee was taken into custody by the police following the incident at Dilshad Garden GTB Enclave E-Pocket Colony on Sunday.

The boy, who is a grade 4 student, hails from Mannarkkad in Kerala's Palakkad district. According to the complaint, the boy was on the way back home with his mother and grandmother after worship at a nearby church on Sunday afternoon. The child was forcibly taken to the lab by the employee when his mother and grandmother stopped at a shop to purchase some groceries. The assailant held the boy's hands behind and informed him that he was going to draw his blood for a test. The frightened boy managed to break free of his clutches and escape.

The employee also misbehaved with the child's mother when she visited the lab to inquire about the incident. Following this, the Malayali residents and other residents besieged the gate of the colony under the leadership of the Residents' Welfare Association. The lab operates near this gate. The protest ended after the GTB station SHO assured that strict action would be taken.

Allegations are rife that many of the labs operating at GTB Enclave are illegal. The local residents have demanded the police to conduct an investigation into these enterprises and employees.