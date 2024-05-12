Won't tolerate derogatory remarks against women, says KK Rema

Kozhikode: RMP leader and Vadakara MLA KK Rema on Sunday criticised her party leader KS Hariharan for making sexist remarks against CPM's KK Shailaja and actor Manju Warrier. Disowning Hariharan, Rema asserted that RMP won't tolerate offensive comments against any woman. At the same time, she welcomed Hariharan's decision to express regret over the comment.



“There is no need to escalate the controversy as he has already expressed regret after realising his mistake within a few hours. CPM leaders Vijayaraghavan and MM Mani had made such offensive comments against women. I think politicians should watch what they say,” she added.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan also took a similar stance in the issue.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Congress Committee president K Praveen Kumar termed the remark as Hariharan's slip of the tongue. He noted that the RMP leader should not have made such a comment.



Talking to Manorama News, Hariharan also said it was a slip of the tongue. He said that he has expressed regret soon after the speech. “ I took to my Facebook page to express my regret over the speech while travelling home after the event. I don't want my party to bear responsibility for my mistake. Many CPM leaders never accept their mistakes. So, no one can trap me in a case over the speech,” he said.

Hariharan courted controversy after making a derogatory statement against Shailja while commenting on the alleged morphed porn video. He insulted the CPM leader while rubbishing the allegations against UDF over circulating the said video.

