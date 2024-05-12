Thiruvananthapuram: The agriculture in the state has faced a major setback as severe drought conditions damaged crops in acres of land in the past three months. As per the records, the state suffered a loss of Rs 246.61 crore due to crop damage.



This estimate is derived from primary figures reported through various Krishibhavans across the state since February 8. The state government, however, has not yet announced any steps regarding the disbursal of compensation to the affected farmers. Agricultural Officers have advised farmers to submit their claims through the AIMS portal of the agriculture department in the meantime.

Farmers who have taken bank loans for farming operations have been unable to repay their debts. Taking note of the situation, Agriculture Minister Prasad stated that steps were being initiated to distribute the compensation and that the magnitude of the loss suffered would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Idukki most affected; lowest in Ernakulam

Idukki topped the list of districts that have suffered crop damage, with a loss worth Rs133.39 crore, followed by Palakkad with Rs 46.47 crore. Malappuram, ranking third, incurred damage worth Rs 1054 crores. Ernakulam, on the other hand, reported the lowest loss, amounting to just Rs 95.45 lakh.

According to the report, Idukki recorded crop damage in 11,428.56 hectares of land. Among the 47,367 affected farmers, 27,146 are from Idukki. Major crops in the district, including cardamom, paddy, banana, vegetables, pepper, coffee, and cocoa, suffered significant losses.