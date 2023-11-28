Abductors unlikely to leave Kerala, search is on: Minister Chinchurani

Malappuram: Minister J Chinchurani who represents Kollam district in the state cabinet told media here on Tuesday that the gang who abducted a six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji from Kollam's Oyoor is unlikely to flee from Kerala. She expressed hope for the police investigation and added that the child will be traced soon.

"Latest report confirm that the gang crossed Kollam border. Police need to confirm the details including the sketch of the suspect," said minister.

Meanwhile, police have intensified search in Thiruvananthapuram's Sreekandeswaram and Thiruvallam after suspecting that the abductors reached here. Police took three people from a car washing centre on Tuesday morning and seized nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from there. Reports say that they will be released from custody soon.

Child Rights Commission chairperson K V Manoj visited the girl's family on Tuesday morning. Addressing the media, he said that the information from police hints that the child will be traced soon.

Police to trace white car

On Monday night, police inspected houses in Velamanoor area after some witnesses claimed that they spotted a white car there. A team of police also carried out a search at Appooppanpara and quarry premises.

According to reports, police have been trying to trace the car which reportedly used for abducting the child. CCTV visuals of the suspected car were recovered from a house at Velamanoor. The car carrying the number KL 04 AF 3239 passed in front of the house around 4.43 pm. The child was abducted from Omayoor around 4.30 pm. A search is also on to trace the white car which crossed Moolakkada and Chirakkara junction.

Though the police search is on, the child's family is upset as there has been no clue about the girl for the past 18 hours. Around 7.30 pm on Monday, the girl's family received the first call from the abductors seeking a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the child. Nearly an hour after police traced the number, the gang contacted the family again and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

The state has been on high alert since Monday evening.