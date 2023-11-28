Kollam: Amid the police investigation to trace the six-year-old girl who was abducted from Oyoor here, the grandmother of the child revealed that the kids had spotted a white car following them a few days ago.



Talking to Manorama News, Abigel's grandmother said that Abigel and her brother Jonathan complained about some people who were watching them in a white car.

“ They told me and their mother that some people in a white car parked near the post used to stare at them when they were going to the tuition centre. They noticed the car several times in the area. But we consoled them saying that most of the people in the locality own a white car,” said the grandmother.

Jonathan and some natives also claimed that the white car had been roaming in the area for the past five days. Jonathan approached the car with a stick when it stopped near them on Monday evening.

A woman dressed in purdah came out of the car and handed over a paper to Jonathan by asking him to give it to his mother. Amid this, others in the car dragged Abigel to the car. When Jonathan attempted to save his sister, the accused tried to abduct him too. But as he resisted, the car drove away leaving him on the road.

Police have been searching for the six-year-old girl who was abducted from Oyoor here on Monday. Even after 16 hours, the probe team is struggling to trace the abductors who made two calls to the girl's family demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom to release the child.