Remember the villain from 'Thudarum', the police officer we all loved to hate? George sir's thick white moustache and friendly look were reprised by comedian Pramod in the recent episode of Mazhavil Manorama's 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri.' Pramod who is a regular at the comedy show said he and his fellow artist Sreekumar decided to enact the characters from hit Mohanlal movie for the comedy show.

Pramod's striking physical similarity with the character floored the audience. Pramod told Onmanorama that expectations soared after people watched the promo video. "I had not anticipated such a response from the public, but the promo video was accepted widely. I should thank the makeup team in Mazhavil Manorama for that perfect look. The video was also edited nicely," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pramod watched the movie twice in theatres to learn George sir's mannerisms. "Sreekumar and I have been regularly doing spoofs. I wanted to mimic George Sir's character when I saw the movie and shared this idea with Sreekumar. We watched the trailer and the promos of the movie, which were available on YouTube. Writing the jokes was a challenge but I am glad we were able to pull it off," he said. The comedian said the filmmakers or the actor Prakash Varma who played the character in the movie are yet to reach out to him but he is confident about receiving a response from them.

Pramod has also mimicked Mammootty's character Kodumon Potty from the film 'Bramayugam.' "But the response I received for playing George sir superseded that," he said. Pramod often partners with Sreekumar and Jithin Vava in various episodes of 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri', which specialises in comedy duets and stand-up comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Thudarum' directed by Tharun Moorthy marked Mohanlal's comeback and the film was appreciated for its story as well as fanboy service to the veteran superstar. The movie also made history, becoming the first film to gross Rs 200 crore globally.