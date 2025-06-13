Actor Unni Mukundan who spent his childhood in Maninagar, located near the site of the tragic Ahmedabad air crash that claimed 241 lives, said he was shocked by the incident. In an interview with Manorama Online, the actor said he was saddened by the plane crash that happened close to his childhood home.

“The plane crashed at Meghani which is just ten kilometres away from Maninagar in Ahmedabad. I lived in Maninagar for 24 years. Gujarat, just like Kerala, holds a special place in my heart since I spent my childhood and teenage years there. My family and I are extremely bothered about what happens there and this incident has deeply affected us," he said.

Unni also condoled the death of the late former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, who was in the fateful plane. "I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident. Moreover, I pray that their families and dear ones get the strength to survive these difficult times. Such a tragedy should not happen anywhere. My school friends and I are still in shock. This is extremely painful news,” Unni Mukundan said.

Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers, including 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.