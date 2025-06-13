Thodupuzha: A middle-aged man was found dead near a shed in a rubber plantation at Kaithakkandam, Methotty. The deceased has been identified as Joseph (57), who was working as a caretaker of a private property in Poomala. He was living in the shed within the plantation premises.

According to police, he had reportedly collapsed while walking back to the shed after a visit to Poomala town. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have suffered a heart attack. A postmortem was conducted at Thodupuzha District Hospital, which confirmed that he died due to cardiac arrest.

Inquest procedures were completed under the leadership of Kanjirappally Sub-Inspector Baiju P Babu. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities. Joseph is survived by his wife, Valsa, and children Jinu and Manu.