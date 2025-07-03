The first glimpse of the much-anticipated epic ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser offers a peek into what appears to be a cinematic spectacle of grand scale and ambition.

The visuals are heavily driven by CGI, executed with precision and aesthetic finesse. The VFX work has been handled by Prime Focus and DNEG, the latter having won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for ‘Dune’. From the short preview, it’s evident that ‘Ramayana’ aims to set new benchmarks in visual storytelling within Indian cinema.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash steps into the role of the mighty antagonist Lankesh (Raavan). Actress Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman. Actor Ravie Dubey also plays a significant character in the film, although his role hasn’t been officially disclosed yet.

With this star-studded lineup and top-tier production, ‘Ramayana’ is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent memory.