Autistic man charred to death, mother succumbs to burns from fire at house in Ambalappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2023 10:13 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2023 10:19 PM IST
Makamvettil Mahesh, 35. Photo: Special arrangement

Alappuzha: A 35-year-old autistic man was charred to death in a fire at his residence near the Sree Krishna Swami Temple at Ambalappuzha here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Makamveettil Mahesh. His mother, 63-year-old Shobha, who was hospitalised with severe burns later succumbed to the injuries.

The incident took place in the afternoon when neighbours noticed flames and plumes of thick, black smoke rising from their house. Both Mahesh and Shobha were rushed to the Government Medical College at Vandanam. Mahesh was declared brought dead.
Shobha’s husband had died four years ago.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Ambalappuzha Police conducted the inquest and the body will be released to relatives after post-mortem.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout