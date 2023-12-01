Two including minor arrested for stealing gold jewellery in Thrissur

Thrissur: Ollur police here on Friday arrested two youngsters, including a minor, for allegedly stealing 235 grams of gold ornaments which were sent from a jewellery hallmarking firm to a retail shop at Kuriachira.



The arrested have been identified as Thrissur Kuttanellur native Pulikkathara Yadhukrishnan (19) and a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the incident related to the case took place on Thursday around 8 am.

One of the boys reportedly snatched the gold from an employee of the hallmarking unit after tricking him.

“Joseph, an employee of a gold jewellery hallmarking firm in Thrissur, was entrusted with supplying gold ornaments weighing 235 grams to a retail gold shop in Kuriachira. Just before Joseph reached the establishment in Kuriachira, a person wearing a mask approached him and enquired why he had come late. He snatched the package from Joseph and left. Thinking that the retail gold shop owner might have assigned the person to collect it, Joseph also returned to his shop," said police officials.

However, the owners of both realised the theft when they contacted each other after the hallmarked gold jewellery did not reach the destination in the stipulated time. They immediately contacted the police.

The accused were nabbed after examining the CCTV footage in the area.