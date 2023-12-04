The Southern Railways have announced the cancellation of several services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore because of Cyclone Michaung.

The railways have set up help desks for passengers. The numbers are, Chennai Central: 04425330714, Chenai Egmore: 9003161811.

The Chennai Central Sabarimala Special service (train no. 06092) is among the fully cancelled services.

Train no. 12696, Thiruvananthapuram Central - MGR Chennai Central SF Express has also been cancelled, announced the Southern Railway.