Four Malayalis were among five tourists killed in an accident on the Zojila Pass in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday. The condition of two others is understood to be critical.

According to reports, the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge en route to Sonamarg.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the tourists were from Chittoor in Palakkad. The Keralites killed in the accident have been identified as Sudesh, Anil, Rahul and Vignesh.

(to be updated)