Farook College incident: Students didn't want to listen to a man who believes monogamy is flawed, says MSF

Kozhikode: The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the students' wing of the IUML, has criticised filmmaker Jeo Baby who expressed his outrage on Wednesday over the decision of Farook College to cancel a discussion on cinema because his previous statements were not in line with the "moral values of the college".

MSF state president P K Navas said just like Jeo Baby has the right to express his opinion, students have the right to choose whether to listen to him or not.

Navas' Facebook post

"Monogamy is a flawed concept"

"Marriage is an evil institution"

"Families are a bad place"

"I will be a happy man if at least 10 people decide to get a divorce after watching my film"

(The list goes on)

The students of Farook College decided they didn't want to listen to a man who held such a belief system. Nobody said the filmmaker would be prevented or hindered from speaking. Just like Jeo Baby has the right to express his opinion, the students have the right to not listen to him.

Please Note: It was not the College Union that invited him for the discussion.

#Support_Farooqabadh

Earlier today, taking to Instagram, Jeo Baby said he felt insulted after Farook College cancelled a discussion organised by the institution's film club on the topic 'Subtle Politics of Present-Day Malayalam Cinema' after the college union informed him that his statements did not align with the moral values of the college.

The filmmaker said he found out about the cancellation of the event after he reached Kozhikode and that he would pursue legal action against the college. “I felt insulted. I believe it would be wrong if I didn't express my dissent against the college, as no one should face such an experience again. I wonder what line of thought the college and the students union aim to put across through this," said Jeo Baby. Following the incident, the college's film club coordinator resigned.