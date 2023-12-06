Farook College invites Jeo Baby for discussion on cinema, then cancels event citing clash with 'moral values'

'Kaathal- The Core' director Jeo Baby has expressed his outrage over Farook College's (an autonomous institution in Kozhikode) decision to cancel an event that was to be inaugurated by him, without prior notice. The event 'Subtle Politics of Present Day Malayala Cinema', organised by the college's film club, was allegedly cancelled since the filmmaker's statements were not in line with the "moral values of the college."

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker said he felt insulted and said he would file a case against the college."I came to Kozhikode after the college invited me to inaugurate the programme. But after reaching here, the coordinating staff told me that the college had cancelled the programme. Since I didn't receive a clear picture, I reached out to the college principal through email and WhatsApp. However, I am yet to receive any word from the management or the principal.

"However, I received a letter from the College Students Union in which it said that it would not cooperate with me as my statements were not in line with their moral values. I wish to also know the management's version on the whole issue,” he said.

“I felt insulted. I believe it would be wrong if I didn't express my dissent against the college, as no one should face such an experience again. I wonder what line of thought do college and the students' union aim to put across through this,” he said. 'Kaathal-The Core', featuring Mammootty and Jyothika, tells the struggle of a couple caught in a loveless marriage due to the man's sexual orientation.

Farook College authorities, meanwhile, issued a clarification in the incident and said they decided to cancel the event after the Students Union informed they would hold protests against the programme. “We believed it would be better to cancel the event rather than cause hurt to the guest,” the statement said.