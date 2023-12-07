Two killed as bike rams into bus in Kottayam

Kottayam: Two men were killed after their bike collided with a private bus at Kanjirappally here on Thursday. The deceased are Idukki Venmani native Nijo Joseph (33) and Kanjirappally 26th mile native PP Binu (44).

The incident took place near Petta school around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The CCTV visuals of the accident revealed that the speeding bike rammed into the bus enroute to Kattappana was after losing control.

Binu was killed on the spot while Nijo breathed his last at a private hospital in the 26th mile.