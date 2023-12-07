Chengannur man kills wife by stabbing 13 times in chest, stomach and back

Alappuzha: A long-running dispute between a couple near Chengannur here ended in the brutal murder of the woman by her husband. The victim was stabbed 13 times in her chest, stomach, and back by her husband.

The deceased was Radha, aged 62, a native of Mulakkuzha, near here. Her husband, Sivankutty (68) of Ajay Bhavan in Piralassery, was on Thursday produced at a local court and remanded to the Sub Jail at Mavelikkara.

The murder took place around 3 pm on Tuesday when Sivankutty allegedly picked up a quarrel with Radha over family issues. Sivankutty allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed all over his wife's body. Hearing her screams, people of the locality rushed to the house to find Radha lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a hospital near Kallissery, though to no avail.

By the time a police team from Chengannur reached the crime scene, the accused had fled and gone into hiding. However, he was taken into custody from the bushes on an adjacent property.

According to the police, Sivankutty and Radha had lived separately for some time but got back together six months ago. A preliminary investigation attributed the murder to previous enmity. The police said the accused used to pick up fights with the woman over petty issues.