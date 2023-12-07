Tiger spotted on Thamarassery ghat road; no reason for alarm, says forest dept

Kozhikode: A tiger was spotted on the Thamarassery ghat road here in the wee hours of Thursday. The giant tiger crossed the road to the forest between the 8th and 9th curves of the ghat road.

The truck drivers, who first spotted the tiger, notified the highway patrolling police team under Thamarassery DySP about the incident.They also shot a video of the beast.

"The tiger was crossing the road after Kuppikkazhuthu (the bottleneck between 8th and 9th curves). We informed the forest department's Rapid Response Team about the incident," said Sub Inspector Vipin from the highway patrolling team told Onmanorama.

Though Rapid Response Team reached the spot quickly, the feline had gone inside the forest by then. “It's not a residential area and the tiger has gone into the forest. So there is no need of further action. We have searched the area it was spotted in. But we could not find it,” said a team member of RRT.