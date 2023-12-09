Malayalam
Teenager drowns in Iruvazhinji river in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2023 05:15 PM IST
rayon-shinto
Rayon Shinto. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A teenager drowned in the Iruvazhinji river here while taking a bath with his friends on Saturday. The deceased is Rayon Shinto (13), son of Padinjarekoott Shinto, of Ottappoyil, Thiruvambadi.

The incident happened around 3 pm at the Kalpuzhayi shore of the river at Thazhe Thiruvambadi. Though rescuers from the Mukkam fire station rushed to the spot and took Rayon to a hospital, he could not be saved.

His mortal remains have been kept at a private medical college in Mukkam. Rayon was a Class 8 student at the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thiruvambadi. Rayon is survived by his father Shinto, mother Suni Shinto and siblings Rohan, Rone and Rooble.

